M&M Walters

MR. & MRS. TIMOTHY WALTERS

Morghin Ankney and Timothy Walters were united in marriage Sept. 7, 2019, in St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Pastor Donald Luhring officiating.

The bride’s parents are Tim Ankney, Defiance, and Monica Ankney, Defiance. The groom’s parents are Paula Walters, Defiance, and Jason and Kris Walters, Defiance.

The bride’s gown was an ivory lace Maggie Sottero “Melanie.” Her bouquet consisted of ivory, blush, burgundy roses with eucalyptus. The color theme for the ceremony was navy, burgundy, blush and gold.

Serving as matron of honor was Hollie Snyder, Defiance, cousin of the bride. Serving as bridesmaids were friends of the bride, Sarah Pelland, Sherwood, and Haley Mekus, Ottawa.

Best man was Bob Jacobs, Defiance, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were friends of the groom, Aaron Pelland, Sherwood, and Eliseo Silva, Defiance.

Ushers were cousins of the bride, Zach Snyder, Defiance, and Kylee Snyder, Defiance.

Serving as flower girl was Bailey Wiseman, cousin of the bride, while ring bearer was Jack Wiseman, cousin of the bride.

Following the ceremony, the reception was held at the Defiance UAW hall.

Both the bride-elect and the groom are graduates of Defiance High School and are employed at GT Technologies, Defiance.

The couple resides in Defiance.

Load comments