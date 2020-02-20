One of the most exciting parts of planning a wedding is decorating the venues where you will say your vows and celebrate afterward. Spring encourages colorful displays of bouquets, romantic centerpieces and attractive treats.
If the adventure of planning a wedding doesn’t fit into your busy schedule, hiring a planner can take much of the stress away. Allow them to be creative while sticking to your greatest desires.
The event’s image will stay true to your expectations while taking the brunt of the responsibility off your shoulders.
Whether you decorate yourself or hire an expert to help, here are some ways to make the most out of the spring atmosphere while making your wedding experience one to remember forever.
Beautiful Color Palette
Choosing a venue like an arboretum, conservatory or greenhouse can create a beautiful atmosphere for a spring wedding. Once you have the perfect place in mind, take advantage of attractive colors that are naturally present during this comfortable season.
Flowers featuring pastel hues, buoyant blossoms and cheerful colors make a great contribution to a gorgeous backdrop. If you’re hosting an outdoor event, ask the venue owners about which flowers are typically in bloom during the month of your scheduled event.
Spring-Themed Centerpiece
Create an amazing display at your reception venue by building spring-themed centerpieces. For your guest tables, consider wildflowers overflowing from vases, sprigs of accent branches and astounding blooms.
The bride and groom’s table should feature an impressive display of flowers related to your color palette. Think seasonal springtime flowers that give your table plenty of pop. Peonies offer beautiful colors and boisterous blooms that serve as a perfect addition to your celebration photos.
Hiring a local florist is an efficient way to obtain the most attractive blooms to give your wedding a natural appearance. Ask your friends, family members and colleagues if they know of any local professionals who can add some flair to your floral arrangements and centerpieces.
