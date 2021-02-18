Picking your wedding colors is a huge decision in planning your special day. Here are the top trendy colors for 2021 from the wedding experts at The Knot.
Blue
In the past few years, jewel tone blues in deep blues have been all the rage. But this year, look for lighter tones to take the stage. The dark blues will stay around as accent colors to set off powder blue, cornflower and French blue hues. Light blues work great with other pastels and even earth tones. Choose light blue ribbons, glassware and flowers such as sweet pea and hydrangeas.
Green
A recent trend of tropical themed weddings has brought green shades back into the spotlight. For 2021, look for a more retro look with mid-range greens. Pistachio and avocado greens will give your nuptials a cool vibe. Look for green dresses, ties and other accessories because green’s range makes it flattering for almost any skin tone. Look for flowers such as palms and ferns to add more green to your floral arrangements.
Purples
Once again, these aren’t the punchy, bold purples popular in the past. Instead, look to pale lilac and lavender paired with pastel yellow and mint green for a whimsical, ethereal wedding palette. Incorporate these hues’ namesake flowers in your bouquet and use edible flowers in your cake and treats for maximum punch.
Orange
Coral and peach have been the hit oranges, but this year they’re making way for a darker, warmer papaya orange. This orange is also not as dark as a rust orange, making it a great middle ground if you’re wary of this bold color. Think terracotta vases, orchids and lilies to work this vibrant color into your big day.
Yellow
Unlike other colors, yellow is going more vibrant for 2021. Look for a sunflower yellow that’s also popping in roses, lemons and peonies. Accent your tables with bright yellow candles and linens or gold flatware.
Neons
We’ve seen the 1980s back in fashion, now it’s in wedding palettes. Look for screaming hot fuchsia, teal and cobalt blue in trendy 2021 weddings. Don’t just pick one neon for your wedding, choose a whole pack of them to go together for a bold, non-traditional look.
