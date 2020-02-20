ARCHBOLD — Recognized as Ohio’s largest living-history destination, Sauder Village is also a popular location for wedding celebrations in northwest Ohio. Brides and grooms have come to realize the many unique qualities that make Sauder Village a premiere location to get married and celebrate with family and friends.
“We pride ourselves on delivering events that leave our guests with memories to cherish forever,” shared Jeanette Smith, director of sales and marketing. “We always go the extra mile to make sure we continually exceed guest expectations!”
So what does a wedding celebration at Sauder Village look like? With beautiful facilities, a tradition of fabulous food and staff dedicated to excellence, Sauder Village is a premier wedding location for both quality and value in northwest Ohio. Just look at the possibilities:
Wedding location — If you are looking for a unique place to tie the knot Sauder Village has many unique options. From an outdoor wedding on the Village Green, the Bandstand at the 1920 Main Street or a small gathering in historic St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or the Holdeman Church to a wedding ceremony in the outdoor gardens at the Inn or inside majestic Founder’s Hall — there are many beautiful possibilities available for a one-of-a-kind wedding ceremony.
Reception hall — Founder’s Hall is a beautiful, yet affordable, location to host a large wedding reception. The banquet facility offers a variety of food and drink options, dance floor, open room format and stunning chandelier with many ways to decorate the hall to meet your needs. The exceptional food and friendly staff will create a delightful dining experience for the reception.
Smaller meeting rooms — If you are looking for a location for a smaller wedding, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner or other special gathering there are many options including the meeting rooms at Sauder Heritage Inn or a private room at the Barn Restaurant. A new banquet space will also be available late in 2020 at the new 1920 Main Street.
Overnight accommodations — Families with out-of-town guests appreciate having overnight accommodations within walking distance of the reception! With 98 guest rooms, an indoor pool, hot tub and free breakfast, the Sauder Heritage Inn is a memorable place to host your wedding guests with suite rooms available for the bride and groom.
Food & drink — When the little things matter, the professional catering staff at Sauder Village will provide you with a variety of options for your meal. From hors d’oeuvres and drinks, family-style or buffet meals to signature plated dinners, the menu selection is sure to offer countless tantalizing options. The exceptional food and friendly staff will create a delightful dining experience for you and your guests. Sweet treats can also be ordered from the Doughbox Bakery — another unique offering at Sauder Village.
Unique photo opportunities — The grounds of Historic Sauder Village offer a perfect backdrop for one-of-a-kind wedding photos. Many photographers in the region enjoy taking wedding photos on the porches of our historic homes, on the covered bridge, near an old barn, on the Village Green or inside a favorite historic building. These photos make truly unique wedding day memories.
The little things — Sometimes it really is the little things that make all the difference! Whether it is a quick response to a question, helping with special meals for children or guests with dietary restrictions, making recommendations on florists, photographers, and other vendors, the sales team and staff at Sauder Village make the needs of the bride and groom a top priority.
“Working with brides and grooms to help make their wedding day extra special is always so much fun,” shared Amy Whitacre, Sauder Village group sales. “Sauder Village is such a unique location for wedding celebrations and we enjoy being involved as couples make plans for their wedding day. We would love to talk with more couples making wedding plans — just give us a call to set up an appointment to learn more about all we have to offer.
On March 8 Sauder Village will host its annual Bridal Show to allow guests an opportunity to see Founder’s Hall and learn more about how Sauder Village can help make their wedding memorable. Brides and grooms are sure to be inspired as they visit exhibitors offering information about catering, wedding attire, ice carvings, make-up, unique gifts, music, flowers and so much more. The afternoon event will also include a variety of special offers, food samples, entertainment and valuable give-aways.
The Sauder Village Bridal Show will be held from noon-3:30 p.m. and admission is only $7.00. A $2.00 discount is available with pre-registration. More information is available online at https://saudervillage.org/classes-events/special-events/bridal-show For more information about how to plan a memorable wedding celebration at Sauder Village contact Amy Whitacre in group sales at 800-590-9755 or awhitacre@saudervillage.org
