Spring temperatures make the season an enticing time for brides and grooms to celebrate their union.
The comfortable climate affords outdoor weddings with beautiful views and an exciting atmosphere. However, spring’s wet weather can demand you to completely change the plan for your big day and it can leave your guests out in the rain if you don’t prepare.
Since most weddings are planned long in advance, it’s important to have both a wet and dry weather plan in place. If you’re dedicated to hosting an outdoor event, find a venue or planner who is efficient when making quick adjustments. With details for both types of events in place, you can enjoy your special day without worry.
Backup Tent or Venue
Most spring climates in the United States will be comfortable enough for an outdoor wedding. The problem many run into is precipitation. If your chosen venue doesn’t feature a building dedicated to indoor events, ask the owners if a canopy or tent is permissible.
Make sure to bring this up during your venue visits to learn their rules about bringing tents on the property; some may prefer you to work with a specific vendor. It’s important to inquire about additional fees from the venue and receive a quote from a tenting company to add to your wedding budget.
Other Concerns
Another outdoor wedding concern should be the condition of the grounds. Even if your big day isn’t spoiled by rain, previous precipitation can create muddy or slippery conditions. When viewing an outdoor venue, ensure they have a walkway of concrete or stone that leads to the altar. Wind may be another factor that can spoil your exciting event. If it is in the forecast, make sure all your decorations are secured.
Rain Accessories
When there’s a chance of light showers, a simple canopy and items like umbrellas or ponchos can keep your wedding guests comfortable. If it is in your budget, try to color coordinate the accessories to your theme.
