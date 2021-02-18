Outdoor weddings are gorgeous and romantic. But they present a special challenge when it comes to planning. Follow this easy checklist to make your outdoor wedding day as stress-free as possible.
Have an alternative location
No one likes to think of it raining on their wedding day, but it’s a possibility that must be considered. Have a backup plan if you wake up and the weather is out of sync with your plans.
Have a
communication plan
If anything big comes up (like that big location change), have a quick and easy way to communicate those changes with vendors and guests. This can be a note on your wedding website or on social media, or you can turn over all the responsibility to your wedding planner or coordinator. Set up a plan to have bridesmaids or other trusted friends mind the phones if you don’t have a planner or coordinator.
Have a plan
for parking
This is especially true if you’re getting married in a backyard or at a restaurant or park. If you don’t have enough space, try to make an arrangement with a nearby school or church and include the parking info on your wedding website.
Check on noise rules and regulations
Check on local laws and venue rules when it comes to volume and times for your musicians and DJs.
Restrooms
Does your locale have ample restrooms for the number of guests you’ll have? If not, you can rent portable restrooms for your guests.
Consider electricity needs
Outdoor weddings usually don’t have convenient power plugs hidden amongst the trees and grass. Check with your vendors to see what their electrical needs are, including the caterer, baker and florist. Then coordinate their needs with your location.
Plan for hydration
and shade
If you’re in a warmer locale, you’ll want to provide cooling shade and drinks for your guests to keep everyone safe.
Plan for the pandemic
Outdoor weddings are particularly attractive to those hoping to gather safety despite COVID-19. Make sure you have hand sanitizing stations, consider hosting groups in shifts, and have guests that are able to stand so that there’s more distance between them. Minimize sharing of items such as photo booth pops, serving utensils and guestbook pens.
