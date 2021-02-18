According to long-time downtown Defiance jeweler Scott Stambaugh, the coronavirus pandemic may have impacted some wedding ceremonies, but it hasn’t stopped people from falling in love.
“Traffic patterns in our store and engagements seem to be on par with normal,” said Stambaugh, who has owned Stambaugh Jewelers since 1995. “People still fall in love, people still want to get engaged. I think people are looking for happy moments and happy things.”
Although deemed a non-essential business and being forced to close for nearly eight weeks last spring, Stambaugh kept busy throughout.
“My wife and I were still here every day trying to do what we could do,” said Stambaugh. “We did sell a few rings during that time by special appointment or over the phone with clients we knew.
“It was really kind of interesting when the pandemic started back in early March last year, we had a number of clients who were getting married early that spring who postponed their weddings,” said Stambaugh. “Some people getting married in March or early April went ahead and did it, but got married in very private ceremonies with mom and dad and grandma at the church. As summer opened up and it became available to do some outdoor receptions, they would host a reception party, redo their vows and then go ahead and have the party.”
Stambaugh said there are a few things trending in the way of engagement and wedding rings.
“The halo rings are still really strong, but non-traditional, mismatched rings — maybe the engagement ring is one style but the wedding band is a complete different style — is trending,” said Stambaugh.
“A lot of people just want to be different and that’s what I think our market or our niche is here. People come in and like a ring, but want it made just a little bit different. We have the ability to do that in a pretty timely manner,” explained Stambaugh.
Stambaugh has some advice for couples contemplating engagement and marriage.
“I think we just need to continue to live our lives, but we need to be safe about it. It’s no different than anything else ... you always think you’re going to have all your ducks in a row ... you know, ‘I’m gonna wait and do this when this is right.’ Well, your ducks are never all in a row. That’s why we call it life, it’s not a script. So if you’re looking to get engaged ... do it.
“Today’s a gift, it’s not a given,” said Stambaugh. “So if you love someone, you need to tell them that and move forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.