Experts at Stambaugh Jewelers scout what bridal jewelry trends are hitting this year, and in 2020, fashion trumps everything.
Here’s a look at some of the top bridal jewelry trends experts expect to see rising exponentially this year.
Bridal Trend 1:
Floral Flair
Fashion trends show a surge in floral motifs and design elements reminiscent of the natural world. Brides-to-be are seeking sculptural engagement rings, vintage-inspired styles, and intricate engravings and beading.
Bridal Trend 2:
Custom Style
Stambaugh Jewelers offers flexible, custom designs that couples are exploring. Whether it’s giving new life to a family diamond or creating a brand-new piece of jewelry, couples can design their own distinctive rings. The design can start from an existing ring or even a picture of one. Couples can create multiple looks until the design is exactly as it should be: perfect.
Bridal Trend 3:
Timeless Twists
The classics will always have a place, but some couples look for a modern spin on traditional pieces. This is especially true for men’s wedding bands, where contemporary twists — special finishes, two-tone metals, alternative metals, diamond accent stones, and more — give the groom a way to showcase his personality while still keeping it classic.
Bridal Trend 4:
Perfect Pairings
His and hers, laughter and tears, cake and champagne — a bride and groom’s big day is all about sweet pairings that add up to one beautiful love story. Brides can double the beauty of their engagement rings by pairing it with a contour or enhancer band.
Bridal Trend 5:
Stack it Up
Who says a bride only needs one band? Stackable looks are here to stay, so brides can try on different diamond bands, mixing metals, styles, and stone shapes to create a unique look.
