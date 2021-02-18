ARCHBOLD — For couples looking to have a “roaring good time” at their wedding, the new 1920s Main Street at Sauder Village is a captivating place for a special celebration. With a church, outdoor gardens, spacious banquet facilities, delicious food and more ... Sauder Village is a popular location for wedding celebrations in northwest Ohio.
“Couples planning a wedding have come to realize the many unique qualities that make Sauder Village a premiere location to get married and celebrate with family and friends,” said Jeanette Smith, director of sales and marketing. “We pride ourselves on delivering events that give our guests memories to cherish for a lifetime.”
So what does a wedding celebration at Sauder Village look like? With beautiful facilities, a tradition of fabulous food, and staff dedicated to excellence, Sauder Village is a premier wedding location for both quality and value in northwest Ohio. Just look at the possibilities:
Wedding Location — If you are looking for a beautiful place to tie the knot Sauder Village has many unique options. From an outdoor wedding on the Village Green, the Bandstand at the 1920s Main Street or a small gathering in historic St. Mark’s Lutheran Church to a wedding ceremony in the outdoor gardens at the Inn or inside majestic Founder’s Hall — there are many beautiful possibilities available for a one-of-a-kind wedding ceremony.
Reception Hall — Founder’s Hall is a beautiful, yet affordable, location to host a large wedding reception. The banquet facility offers a variety of food and drink options, dance floor, open room format and stunning chandelier with many ways to decorate the hall to meet your needs. The exceptional food and friendly staff will create a delightful dining experience for the reception.
1920s Main Street Theater/Speakeasy/Bandstand — For a smaller wedding, the new 1920s Main Street offers a breathtaking backdrop for guests to step back in time and experience a venue from days gone by. The Bandstand and community plaza on Main Street is a charming spot for an outdoor wedding. The 1920s theater is a one-of-a-kind location to host a wedding or reception. Adjacent to the theater is a 1920s speakeasy that can be rented to serve an elevated bar menu of tantalizing Prohibition cocktails.
Smaller Meeting Rooms — If you are looking for a location for a smaller wedding, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner or other special gathering there are many options including the meeting rooms at Sauder Heritage Inn or a private room at the Barn Restaurant.
Overnight Accommodations — Families with out-of-town guests appreciate having overnight accommodations within walking distance of the reception. With 98 guest rooms, an indoor pool, hot tub and free breakfast, the Sauder Heritage Inn is a memorable place to host your wedding guests with suite rooms available for the bride and groom.
Food & Drink — When the little things matter, the professional catering staff at Sauder Village will provide you with a variety of options for your meal. From appetizers and drinks, to buffet meals or signature plated dinners, the menu selection is sure to offer countless tantalizing options. The exceptional food and friendly staff will create a delightful dining experience for you and your guests. Sweet treats also can be ordered from the Doughbox Bakery — another special offering at Sauder Village.
Unique Photo Opportunities — The grounds of Historic Sauder Village offer a perfect backdrop for one-of-a-kind wedding photos. Many photographers in the region enjoy taking wedding photos on the porches of our historic homes, on the covered bridge, near an old barn, on the Village Green, along the 1920s Main Street, or inside a favorite historic building. These photos make truly unique wedding day memories.
The Little Things — Sometimes it really is the little things that make all the difference. Whether it is a quick response to a question, helping with special meals for children or guests with dietary restrictions, making recommendations on florists, photographers, and other vendors, the sales team and staff at Sauder Village make the needs of the bride and groom a top priority.
“Sauder Village is such a unique location for wedding celebrations and we enjoy being involved as couples make plans for their wedding day. We would love to talk with more couples making wedding plans — just give us a call to set up an appointment to learn more about all we have to offer,” Smith added.
For more information about how to plan a memorable wedding celebration at Sauder Village, contact Amy Whitacre in group sales at 419-446-2541 or 800-590-9755, or send a message to Amy at awhitacre@saudervillage.org
