Mr. and Mrs. Baker

James and Dianne (Nartker) Baker are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on June 24, 1972, at St. Isadore Catholic Church, Cuba, by Father Harry Cavanaugh.

The couples children are, Rana Bloomfield, Laurie (Rich) Nissen, Melissa (Jamison) Peck, and Ashley Baker. The couple have nine grandchildren and will be celebrating with family.

