The Defiance Eagles Number 372 met May 24 with 21 members in attendance.

The first reading was held on the application for Aleasha Johns.

The second reading was also held on the application for Polly Bevins and Aleasha Johns.

The following were initiated: Robin Bowen, Chelsea Fleetwood, Megan Floyd, Heather Foxe, Ruby Haynes, Aleasha Johns, Erin Mattocks, Rolly Bevins and Joanie Taylor.

The joint installation will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the District 16 meeting will be held in Montpelier on June 11.

A reminder that golden aged and regular members need to enclose a self-addressed and stamped envelope to have cards mailed to them.

The $5 drawing was won by Betty Ellison, the $1 drawing was won by Terri Flory, the 25-cent big winner was won by LaDonna Call and the 50/50 winner was Robin Bowen.

The next regular meeting will be held on June 14 at 7:15 p.m. for the officers and at 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments