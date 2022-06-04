This above photo shows members of the Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa on an outing. Pictured are, front row, from left: Carla Hartz, Judy Dally, Sue Baker, Peg Hahn, Becky Geiger and Sheryl McCoy; back row, from left: Karen Graf, Chris Korhn, Monica Kanouh and Sarah Torres.
The Alpha Eta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met for its final meeting of the academic year at St. John United Church of Christ. President Carla Hartz welcomed 13 members as well as a guest, Alexis Kiessling.
Kiessling was the Senior Alpha Eta Award recipient. She was introduced to the group and her accomplishments were highlighted. Kiessling will begin her teaching career with a position in the Bryan school district in the fall.
Sue Baker gave the “Thought of the Day” and the April minutes were approved. Updates were also given by the treasurer among other committee members who also spoke. The next year’s installation of officers also took place during the meeting.
Hartz thanked members for attending the state convention in Columbus. She also shared her banner, which highlighted her presidential theme of “Stitch Together With Love.”
Following the meeting, members went to Lily Creek Farms where the group received a tour of the facility, among other activities.
