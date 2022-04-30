BRYAN — The Northwest Territory Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Ohio Society held its annual meeting on April 9 at the Williams County Library’s local history meeting room. During the meeting, Dravin Gibson, a Defiance High School sophomore, was awarded second place in the George S. and Stella M. Knight Essay Contest. Dravin’s essay was titled “John Locke’s Views on Natural Rights and What Those Ideas Provided for the American Revolution.” Dravin received a medal, certificate and $450 in prize money. Also winning honors within the Northwest Territory Chapter of OHSSAR were Amelia Hernandez and Elizabeth Johnston, both DHS juniors.
