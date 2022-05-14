The Mark and Lois Snyder family offered a scholarship opportunity for local graduating seniors in order to give back to the community. This scholarship was created by the Snyder family in appreciation for the overwhelming support from the Miller City and surrounding communities.
The “Pay It Forward” scholarship consists of two one-time $1,000 scholarships that are awarded to students who are committed to not only bettering themselves, but also their community. These students must show a strong interest in giving back to their community.
The recipients for 2021-2022 include Addison Casillas of Holgate Local Schools.
Casillas, the son of Adolf Casillas and Kelly Pedraza, is planning to major in Pharmacy at the University of Toledo. Addison was a member of the Holgate cross country team which qualified three years for state, and a varsity member of the track team every year of high school.
He also was involved with the quiz bowl, band, and the National Honor Society where he was president. He attended Buckeye Boys State and Ohio Youth Congress, volunteered at Eyes to the Skies, and was a counselor at Camp Palmer. Casillas also worked over 20 hours per week at Menards.
When addressing the idea of “Paying It Forward,”Addison spoke of how volunteering at events built his leadership skills and developed a passion for helping others.
