Send in photos of your porch goose statue dressed in its spring best and have them featured on the Lifestyle page in all its goosey glory.

Photos will be featured as room allows and will appear in black and white.

All submitted photos are free and must have the name of the photographer, (and goose if applicable), the address the photo was taken at and a contact number or email.

Photos are subject to the editor’s discretion and can be sent to bkrouse@crescent-news.com.

