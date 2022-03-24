• Defiance County
Test-prep courses offered:
The Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) offers access to the Mometrix e-library of test preparation materials. All you need is a library card.
Online resources are available on the library's website: www.defiancelibrary.org, under the "Resources" menu.
Topics include: business, college admissions, graduate and professional school, K-12 and public services.
Mometrix offers digital study guides, flash cards and practice tests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.