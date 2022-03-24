• Defiance County

Test-prep courses offered:

The Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) offers access to the Mometrix e-library of test preparation materials. All you need is a library card.

Online resources are available on the library's website: www.defiancelibrary.org, under the "Resources" menu.

Topics include: business, college admissions, graduate and professional school, K-12 and public services.

Mometrix offers digital study guides, flash cards and practice tests.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments