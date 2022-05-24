Defiance City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight to consider two ordinances and receive a presentation.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances awarding a contract for roof replacements at the city’s water pollution control plant and establishing the pay and benefits of the the new human resources director.
Council also will receive a presentation from Bryant McAfee, director of business development for Omni Fiber.
Defiance County:
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners will receive updates from the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities at 10 a.m. and Kirstie Mack of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau at 10:30 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m Wednesday.
Fulton County:
Traffic enforcement results---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reports that traffic blitzes held May 1, 7-8 and 14-15 were held in conjunction with local proms. During the blitz, 25 stops were made, four citations were issued for speeding and 21 warnings were issued.
-During the traffic blitz held May 8-21, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office made 22 stops, issued 18 warnings and five citations (four for speeding and one for a stop sign violation).
