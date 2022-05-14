Defiance County:
Road closed---
Mekus Road between Domersville and Moser roads will be closed beginning Monday for widening.
DPL programs---
Free Foster care information programs will be hosted by Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Johnson Memorial Library (Hicksville), and at 6 p.m. on May 24 at the Defiance and Sherwood libraries.
DPLS will host the free “Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Challenge” from June 1-July 30. Registration is open now at defiancelibrary.beanstack.org. Registration for the children’s summer reading challenge will be available Wednesday.
The Friends of Johnson Memorial Library invite the community to an after-hours membership gala 5-7 p.m. on June 10 at the library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville. The event in the Dr. Allen R. Hilbert Community Room is free and open to adults 21 years and older.
Commissioners meeting---
Defiance County commissioners have several agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Commissioners discuss a courtyard projects for the courthouse and annex departments to start the meeting before holding general session at 9 a.m.; updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m.; CIC Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m.; bid open on the Mack drainage project at 11 a.m.; legal update from the prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a viewing on Lake Shore Drive and Leisure Shores Court for an improvement petition at 1:30 p.m. before holding a public hearing on the matter at 3 p.m.
Planning commission---
Defiance’s city planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider a zoning variance request by W. Tom Wiseman at 300 Greenler Road; a variance request at 1336 Karnes Ave. by Tod Liffick; a variance request at 805 W. High St. by Josh and Constance Wagner; a conditional use permit at 941/943 Wilhelm St. by Josiah Greve; and a preliminary site plan review at 1655 Quality Drive by Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., for a fertilizer plant.
Henry County:
Council meeting---
Napoleon City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing the city to opt out of Amended Substitute House Bill 172, transferring 10.1 acres to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County and allowing application for a state brownfield grant.
Fulton County:
Bipolar forum---
NAMI Four County will hold a special meeting to discuss bipolar disorder at 6:30 p.m., May 24 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66, south of Archbold.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will feature a person who has lived with bipolar disorder sharing the journey with the illness. Following her presentation, Billie Jo (B.J.) Horner, NAMI’s program coordinator, will lead a discussion on bipolar disorder and treatment.
