Defiance City Council will hold a committee-as-a-whole meeting at 5 p.m. today to consider the proposed 2023 budget, excepting the capital budget which was examined last week.
The meeting will be held in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Commissioners business---
Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda and attended the county highway department’s annual snow plow inspection during their Monday meeting.
Commissioners received a brief update from Engineer Warren Schlatter, attended the inspection with him and received a legal recap from the county prosecutor’s office.
Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
They plan to receive updates from the metropolitan parks board at 10:30 a.m. before meeting with wastewater operations supervisor Brad Fritch at 11 a.m. and discussing elections with Sam McGuire at 11:30 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold general session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
MWCD meeting---
The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District’s board will meet at 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 at 1464 Pinehurst Drive.
This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and Wood.
Call 419-782-8746 and give 24-hour notice to be included on the agenda.
Board meeting---
The Ayersville Local Board of Education has scheduled a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the board room.
Fulton County:
Holiday closing---
Four County Career Center’s cosmetology salon will be closed Nov. 24-25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Event set---
Four County Career Center will hold Sophomore Exploration Days on Dec. 1 and 3.
