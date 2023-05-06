The Four County ADAMhs governing board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the board office at T-761 Ohio 66, Archbold.
Defiance County:
Commissioners meet---
Defiance County commissioners held their monthly session in Hicksville Thursday.
Commissioners noted in a press release about the meeting that they also received an annexation petition from Now Home Development for 1.289 acres in the Riverview Extension in Richland Township.
Commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session. They plan to discuss at 9 a.m. the sale of a property on Inverness Drive that was confiscated in a drug trafficking case before receiving Engineer Warren Schlatter’s update at 10 a.m.
PERI meeting---
PERI District 1 Chapter 30 of Defiance County will hold a meeting at 1 p.m. on May 17 at the Delaware Township firehall on Ohio 18, east of Sherwood.
The guest speaker will be Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer.
All retirees are encouraged to attend.
Henry County:
Commissioners meet---
Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting, passing two resolutions.
These approve CORSA insurance charge-backs totaling $85,067.01 to the county’s non-general fund offices and authorize 2023 county budget adjustments.
Fulton County:
Traffic results---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic enforcement April 1-30 with the following results: 41 stops and 11 citations issued (nine for speed, one for reckless operation and one for expired license plates). Deputies also issued 41 warnings.
Enforcement efforts also were held on April 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30 to coincide with proms. Deputies reported the following results: 19 traffic stops, two citations for speed, one warrant served and 17 warnings.
Paulding County:
Meeting scheduled---
The Western Buckeye ESC governing board will meet May 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the ESC conference room at 900 Fairground Drive, Paulding.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.