The Defiance County Engineer’s Office has announced that Scott Road, between Rosedale and Ridenour roads, will be closed for widening beginning today at 7:30 a.m., weather permitting.
Commissioners business---
Defiance County commissioners considered two agenda items during their Monday meeting.
CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer presented her monthly update, noting among other things that two summer manufacturing camps will be held for students in June. She requested commissioners’ help with the camps.
Commissioners also discussed potential wellness programs and incentives with the county employee wellness committee.
Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session. Brad Fritch, county wastewater operations supervisor, will discuss a grinder pit with commissioners at 9:30 a.m. before commissioners meet with metro parks board members at 10 a.m. and JDRM Engineering will be on hand at 10:30 a.m. to discuss a courthouse HVAC study.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Fulton County:
Traffic effort---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a “Click It or Ticket” enforcement effort Monday through June 4.
Deputies will work during various hours and in locations throughout the county looking for distracted driving as well as safety belt, speed and impaired driving violations.
