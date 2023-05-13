Defiance County:
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive an update from the county employee wellness committee at 10 a.m. and Defiance County CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m.
Planning commission---
Defiance’s city planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The commission will consider three zoning variance requests from Jesse and Sarah Woods for construction of an accessory building at 12820 Dohoney Road.
Board meeting---
The Ayersville Local Board of Education regular meeting scheduled on Monday at 6 p.m. has been rescheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Henry County:
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider four agenda items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are a resolution authorizing Council Member Ross Durham to represent the city on the Ohio Municipal Electric Association board and an ordinance allowing the city to proceed with public improvements in cooperation with the Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District.
Set for a second reading is a resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds for the purchase of an electric department utility truck while an ordinance approving replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances is scheduled for a third reading.
Historical society---
The Henry County Historical Society has scheduled several upcoming events: organization trustees will hold a board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Napoleon third-graders will tour the facility on Monday and Tuesday, and from 1-4 p.m. on May 21 the Dr. Bloomfield home and carriage house in Napoleon will be open to the public.
Fulton County:
Award event---
The Northwest State Community College Foundation will recognize and celebrate recipients of its “Making a Difference” awards at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Voinovich Auditorium.
Among the recipients will be Kamco Industries, Care and Share and Theodore “Ted” Ripke.
Paulding County:
Inductees named---
The Paulding County Retired Teachers Association has announced the 2023 Hall of Fame inductees, Nancy Wehrkamp, Mark Stuck and Beth Norbeck.
These teachers have served 25 years or more to the students of Paulding County. Their names will be added to a plaque in the Paulding County Historical Society Museum.
Putnam County:
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 66, south of Putnam County Road R, south of Ottoville, will close Monday for five days for a culvert replacement.
