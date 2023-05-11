Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Tuesday meeting, passing a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
Defiance County:
Diabetes club---
The Defiance Area Diabetes Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Tiffin Room at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave.
The group is open to all ages of individuals with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes as well as their caregivers. Membership is free.
For more information contact Bob at 419-782-7883.
Meeting canceled---
Due to a lack of agenda items, Defiance’s civil service commission has canceled its May meeting.
Petition drive---
The Defiance County and Paulding County Democratic parties will have petitions available to sign on Saturday for a proposed state constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights and other measures (“The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety”) that promoters would like to place on the November ballot.
Petitions will be available to sign from 10 a.m.-noon at the office of attorney Tim Holtsberry, 415 W. Second St., Defiance, and from 2-4 p.m. at the main entrance of UAW Hall Local 211, 2120 Baltimore Road. Those who sign the petition must be eligible to vote in Defiance County or Paulding County. Voter registration will be available at both sites.
