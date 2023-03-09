Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) continues to offer help with heating assistance.
The winter crisis program provides assistance to customers that are threatened with disconnection, have already been disconnected, need to establish new service or are in need of propane, fuel oil or any other bulk fuel. For utilities that are in disconnect status (regulated utility company), a hold can be placed on the account until the time of appointment, but is limited to one hold per program year and cannot be extended. No-show appointments may result in utilities being shut off.
The winter crisis program will continue until March 31. Income guidelines for the program are at or below 175% of the federal poverty guideline.
Required documentation for all household members includes: the past 30 days or 12 months of income (depending on income type), Social Security cards, birthdates, electric bill, gas bill and proof of disability (if applicable). Households that pay medical, dental, or vision premiums, or child support, are asked to bring proof of these payments.
To Schedule an appointment for heating assistance, contact NOCAC’s toll-free 24 hour hotline at 419-219-4641 or visit the agency’s website at HYPERLINK “http://www.nocac.org” www.nocac.org to schedule online.
Defiance County:
Ramp closure---
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that the westbound U.S. 24 exit ramp at Defiance’s Baltimore Road will close Tuesday for approximately one day for a light replacement.
