The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a traffic enforcement Saturday through April 14. Deputies will work in various places throughout the county at different times in search of distracted driving as well as safety belt, speed and impaired driving violations.
Paulding County:
Rescheduled---
Wayne Trace school board has rescheduled its high school walk-through for today at 3 p.m. to be followed by the Payne building. Then at 3 p.m. Monday, the school board will do a walk-through at the Grover Hill building.
Defiance County:
Land bank---
Defiance County’s land bank board will hold a special meeting today at the former SK Hand Tool site on Hopkins Street in Richland Township.
The land bank, an arm of the county government, acquired the site in recent years to remove the old factory and complete cleanup work.
Petition drive---
The Defiance County Democratic Party is sponsoring a petition drive for a proposed state constitutional amendment concerning women’s healthcare and abortion rights on the 2023 November ballot.
The amendment (“The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety”) would add a Section 22 to Article 1 of the state constitution.
The petition drive is planned Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at St. John’s UCC Church, 950 Webster St., Defiance.
Those who sign the petition must be eligible to vote in Defiance County.
Henry County:
Board meets---
Holgate Local Schools Board of Education held a special meeting Monday and approved one-year limited teaching contracts with Amber Riepenhoff, middle/high school guidance counselor and Wesley Detter, elementary intervention specialist; accepted resignations of Ellen Pennington, cook, and Nate Stephey, co-assistant basketball coach; rescinded the contract of Charles Kelly as co-assistant baseball coach; and approved Kelly as assistant baseball coach.
