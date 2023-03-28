Defiance County commissioners have one agenda item scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners will hold bid openings for 2023 road crack sealing and pavement markings.
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances allowing renewal of an electric aggregation certification, authorizing an amendment to a contract with Werlor Waste Control, permitting a contract for 2023 street resurfacing and approving an exemption application and agreement for a tax incentive in community reinvestment area number 4 between the city and Apache Acquisitions, LLC.
Fulton County:
Traffic report---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office held a traffic enforcement March 17-19.
Thirty-five traffic stops were made and four citations issued — two for speed violations and two for no operator’s license. Deputies also issued 31 warnings.
Paulding County:
Special meeting---
Wayne Trace Local School District Board of Education will meet in special session today at 3 p.m. in the high school to walk through the high school and Grover Hill facilities.
On Thursday at 3 p.m., the board will meet at the Payne facility for the same reason. No action will be taken during the meetings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.