Defiance County:
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m. and Jerry Sanders of the county fair board at 11 a.m.
Planning meeting---
Defiance’s city planning commission will consider two agenda items during its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The commission will make recommendations on three zoning variance requests from Riverview Land Management, LLC, at 651 Clinton St. concerning the height of a sign and letters there as well as an alley vacation request from Thom Thomas, 129 E. Sessions Ave.
Art in the Park---
Defiance Public Library has announced that it will host the 41st annual Art in the Park from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 25 at the fortgrounds on Fort Street.
Vendor applications are being accepted.
Henry County:
Commissioners meet---
Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting.
They passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments, approved a resolution approving half of the payment ($36,000) for resurfacing/reconstruction of the canal basin in Napoleon and met in executive session to discuss economic development.
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider seven legislative items during their Monday meeting which will begin at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are resolutions authorizing contracts with several townships and the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District, allowing a roof replacement at the wastewater treatment plant and approving assessment for special energy improvement projects.
Set for a second readings is a resolution authorizing a commitment letter concerning AMP’s grant application for the Smart GRID.
Scheduled for third readings are a resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds for cardiac monitors for the fire department and ordinances creating the position of parks and recreation facility manager, and increasing the compensation of the city’s IT special and IT administrator.
Paulding County:
Annual meeting---
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative’s (PPEC) 87th annual meeting of members will be broadcast at 10 a.m. Saturday on Facebook, YouTube, and www.PPEC.coop.
PPEC members who watch the video and leave a comment during the live premiere will be entered to win one of 15 $50 bill credits totaling $750. Members can also register for the drawing by calling PPEC’s office during regular business hours before 4 pm on Friday, March 17.
For questions or to learn more, call PPEC’s office at 800-686-2357.
Board meets---
The Western Buckeye Educational Service Center board met in regular session Wednesday.
It approved donations for the Franklin B. Walters Scholarship fund, $500 from Avangrid Renewables and $150 from Thomas Taylor. The board also signed a lease agreement with Bueter Properties, LLC for office space.
Connor Thome, administrative assistant/superintendent secretary was transferred to elementary intervention teacher at Paulding County Opportunity Center for 2023-24 school year while the board approved the current substitute teachers list and entered executive session to consider employment, compensation and discipline of personnel, as well as the purchase and sale of land.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.