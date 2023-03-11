Defiance County commissioners have several agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m.
Commissioners plan to begin the meeting by interviewing applicants for the county DD board’s vacancy before receiving Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s update at 10 a.m., meeting with the Friends of Independence Dam State Park group at 10:30 a.m. and receiving an update from EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse at 11 a.m.
Health meeting---
The Public Health Services Council of Ohio will hold its regular monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Defiance County General Health District.
If additional information is needed, call 419-784-3818.
Civil service---
Defiance’s city civil service commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday to discuss the entry level/lateral transfer option for firefighters and a water pollution control maintenance mechanic.
Library meeting---
Defiance Public Library board will meet at 5 p.m. on March 22 at the Sherwood Branch branch, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood.
Among other topics, the agenda will include a presentation by Kathy Holtsberry, Sherwood Branch manager, as well as committee reports and reports from “Friends” groups.
The board’s personnel committee also will meet at 4 p.m. on March 22 in the same location for updated job descriptions.
Meetings of the board and its committees are open to the public.
