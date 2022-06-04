Defiance County commissioners will hold general session at 9 a.m. Monday before holding an annual ditch maintnance assessment review with Paulding County commissioners at 1 p.m.
Williams County:
Educator camp---
Williams County Economic Development will host an educator boot camp, a workforce development/professional development program, next week. An orientation day will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 201 Nolan Parkway, Archbold.
Educators earn three credit hours from participating in a graduate level, hybrid course. The program consists of tours from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-9 with area employers along with an online discussion boards and readings. Upon completion of the program the participants will put together a lesson plan for the classroom using the information they learned, and present plans during a public event on June 15-16.
Henry County:
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are a resolution approving a certain agricultural district in the city and amending a resolution concerning the city’s yearly reoccurring costs legislation.
Set for second readings are an ordinance addressing provisions of Amended Substitute House Bill 172 and a resolution authorizing the transfer of 10.1 acres to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County.
Commissioners meeting---
Henry County commissioners handled several matters during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners received an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, noting that EMA Director Tracy Busch will be overseeing upcoming projects.
Commissioners also passed resolutions approving 2022 budget adjustments and out-of-county travel for job and family services employees.
Fulton County:
School board meeting---
Archbold Area School District will hold a school board meeting at 3 p.m. Monday at the high school media center. The board will approve personnel matters and other business as deemed necessary.
