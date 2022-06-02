Region:
The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will host an educational program from 12-12:45 p.m. Monday at Little Flower Catholic Parish, 5522 Dorr St., Toledo, on the warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Henry County:
Henry commissioners---
Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Tuesday meeting, focusing on two items.
Sheriff Mike Bodenbender had inquired about the purchase of new software for policy updates, but commissioners learned that the County Risk Sharing Authority will provide this at no cost.
Commissioners also passed a resolution authorizing a service agreement for payroll services from July 1-June 30, 2023 between Henry County Job and Family Services and Renhill HR on Demand for a cost not to exceed $40,000.
Defiance County:
Road reopens---
Mekus Road, between Domersville and Moser roads, has reopened to traffic after roadwork.
Commodities available---
The PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, will offer the following commodities food packages from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday: grapefruit juice (while supplies last), beef stew pouches, canned green beans, canned corn, canned spaghetti sauce, elbow macaroni, egg noodles, macaroni and cheese, dates, raisins in small boxes, fresh eggs, sliced Swiss cheese and whole chickens.
Balloon animal fun---
At the Sherwood Branch Library on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Chris Bercaw will present balloon animal fun, a program geared to children. No registration is required. Lunch will be available at 12:15 p.m.
Canal presentation---
Judy Dally of the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum will make a presentation on the Miami and Erie canals geared to school-aged children and younger at 1 p.m. on June 9 at the Sherwood Branch Library. No registration is required.
Basic tatting---
The second and final class of basic tatting at Johnson Memorial Library, Hicksville, will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Community Room. Register at defiancelibrary.org/tatting-jml or contact Cara at cbolley@defiancelibrary.org or 419-782-1456 ext. 1108.
Lake Erie program---
Tory Gabriel of the Ottawa County OSU Extension Office will present a program about Lake Erie and how to cast a fishing line at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Sherwood Branch Library. This program is geared to school-age children, but anyone is welcome.
The same program will be presented at Defiance Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. No registration is required.
