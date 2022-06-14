Defiance County:

FCFC meeting---

The Defiance County Family and Children First Council (FCFC) will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the second floor conference room at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St. Contact Julie Voll, FCFC coordinator, at 419-782-6934 with questions.

Council agenda---

Defiance City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider two legislative items.

Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance accepting the annexation of 52.371 acres in Defiance Township while a resolution submitting Defiance Public Library’s 0.75-mill, five-year property tax levy renewal to the voters on Nov. 8 is set for a first reading.

Road reopened---

Mekus Road, between Ohio 66 and Carpenter Road, has been reopened after roadwork.

Commissioners agenda---

Defiance County commissioners have several agenda items scheduled for their Thursday which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to hold joint ditch maintenance assessment reviews with their counterparts from DeKalb County, Ind. and Paulding County at 9:45 a.m. and 9:50 a.m., respectively, before receiving an update from Senior Services Director Amy Francis at 10 a.m., hosting a public hearing on the CHIP program at 10:30 and meeting in executive session at 11 a.m. to discuss sheriff’s deputy union negotiations.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Williams County:

Road closure---

Ohio 191, between U.S. 6 and Ohio 34, just south of Stryker, will be closed from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday for pavement repairs.

