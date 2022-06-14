The Defiance County Family and Children First Council (FCFC) will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the second floor conference room at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St. Contact Julie Voll, FCFC coordinator, at 419-782-6934 with questions.
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider two legislative items.
Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance accepting the annexation of 52.371 acres in Defiance Township while a resolution submitting Defiance Public Library’s 0.75-mill, five-year property tax levy renewal to the voters on Nov. 8 is set for a first reading.
Road reopened---
Mekus Road, between Ohio 66 and Carpenter Road, has been reopened after roadwork.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have several agenda items scheduled for their Thursday which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to hold joint ditch maintenance assessment reviews with their counterparts from DeKalb County, Ind. and Paulding County at 9:45 a.m. and 9:50 a.m., respectively, before receiving an update from Senior Services Director Amy Francis at 10 a.m., hosting a public hearing on the CHIP program at 10:30 and meeting in executive session at 11 a.m. to discuss sheriff’s deputy union negotiations.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Williams County:
Road closure---
Ohio 191, between U.S. 6 and Ohio 34, just south of Stryker, will be closed from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday for pavement repairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.