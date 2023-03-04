Defiance County commissioners handled only general session during their regular monthly meeting in the Hicksville Village Council room Thursday morning.
Commissioners are scheduled to handle two items during their meeting Monday which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter will provide his weekly update at 10 a.m. before commissioners discuss CORSA insurance renewal at 10:30 a.m.
Movie night---
The Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., will host a family movie night at 7 p.m. Saturday (March 11) with the film “Moana.”
An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder.
Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity.
All ages are welcome.
No tickets are necessary for the movie, but a $5 donation is suggested.
Retirees meeting---
The Defiance County PERI District 1, Chapter 30 will meet at 1 p.m. on March 15 at the Delaware Township fire hall on Ohio 18 near Sherwood.
All public retirees are welcome.
Henry County:
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council is scheduled to handle four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Set for a first reading is a resolution authorizing a commitment letter concerning AMP’s grant application for the Smart GRID.
Scheduled for second readings are a resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds for cardiac monitors for the fire department and ordinances creating the position of parks and recreation facility manager, and increasing the compensation of the city’s IT special and IT administrator.
Paulding County:
Board meeting---
The Western Buckeye Educational Service Center (ESC) board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on March 15 in the ESC conference room at 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Paulding.
