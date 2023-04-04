Defiance County:
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances designating the city administrator as the signature authority for all contracts and agreements with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allowing a contract for shelter house and sidewalk improvements at Kingsbury Park and authorizing the law director to execution the participation agreement for a state settlement with several pharmaceutical companies.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. in the Hicksville Village Council room with general session.
Commissioners plan to hold a third public hearing on a proposed increase in tire disposal rates at the county landfill at 10 a.m. before returning to Defiance to open bids on road paving and cement stabilization at 1:30 p.m., open bids on a Defiance County East storage building at 2 p.m. and receive an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, at 2:15 p.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
CIC meeting---
The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation’s board will hold its annual meeting at 9:30 a.m. on April 14 at Family Christian Center, 1834 E. Second St.
Health meeting---
The Public Health Services Council of Ohio will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Defiance County General Health District.
The special meeting will be for the purpose of discussing a grant and business proposal. If additional information is needed, contact 419-784-3818.
Henry County:
April lunch---
Patrick Henry High School will host a senior citizen lunch for residents/landowners in the district who are over 60 at noon on April 13.
Visitors should enter the north doors of the high school by the football field. Food and fellowship are free and the menu is breaded chicken sandwich.
Fulton County:
Program offered---
Northwest State Community College’s Center for Lifelong Learning will present a program on natural medicine on April 21 from 9 a.m.-noon in room C200.
Ann Wade Scott, board certified doctor of naturopathy and Mindy Wade Gendron, board certified traditional naturopath from Manna Plus will present.
Adults 50 and over are invited to attend the program. A continental breakfast and lunch will be served for this presentation, and the cost to attend is $14.
