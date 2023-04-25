Defiance County:
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider two legislative items and receive a presentation.
Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance vacating public right-of-way between lot 6 and part of lots 1-2 in Holgate’s Addition while an ordinance amending section 151.04 of the city’s codified ordinances concerning the sale of excess property is set for a first reading.
Earlier, Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, will make a presentation about Friday’s 200th anniversary celebrations at Community Auditorium and the fortgrounds.
Council also will meet as a committee of the whole at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss residential building standards.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive an update from Defiance County Family and Children First/Help Me Grow Coordinator Julie Voll at 10 a.m. before meeting with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy about a proposal for electric aggregation at 10:30 a.m.; receiving an update from the county’s wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch, at 11 a.m.; and a discussion about RiverFest with Jennifer English of the county metro parks board at 11:30 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Watershed meeting---
Directors of the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District will be meeting with the judges of the Maumee Watershed Conservancy Court to review and approve the district’s 2022 annual report.
This meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on May 5 in Defiance Common Pleas Court, 221 Clinton St.
A regular board of directors meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. at 1464 Pinehurst Drive, prior to the 10 a.m. meeting.
Both meetings are open to the public and involve citizens of Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and Wood counties.
Those who would like to be included on the board of directors meeting agenda can call 419-782-8746 and give 24-hour notice.
Library meeting---
The Defiance Public Library System board will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the library, 320 Fort St.
Meetings of the library system’s board and its committees are open to the public.
Fulton County:
NAMI meeting---
The program at NAMI Four County’s next meeting on May 2 will be geared to family members and friends who have a loved one with either a diagnosed or suspected mental illness.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, located at T-761 Ohio 66, south of Archbold across from Four County Career Center.
The presentation will be an overview of illnesses — their symptoms and treatment — as well as an explanation of how to get help.
Families who plan to attend who have a particular concern are encouraged to call Billie Jo Horner at 419-785-3815 or send an email to bj@namifourcounty.org before the meeting.
