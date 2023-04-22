Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m.
Commissioners plan to meet with Juvenile Judge Jeff Strausbaugh at 9 a.m. to discuss a guardianship services board before holding general session at 9:30 a.m., receiving an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., meeting with DD Superintendent Heidi Hull at 10:30 a.m. and meeting with Kim Priestap of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 11 a.m.
Coffee With a Cop---
The next “Coffee With a Cop” in Defiance is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, 325 Clinton St.
Board meeting---
The Ayersville Local Board of Education has scheduled a regular board meeting for the purposes of strategic planning on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the commons area.
Henry County:
Meeting set---
The Patrick Henry Board of Education will meet in regular session Monday at 7 p.m. in the school library. On the agenda are personnel matters and approval of the 2023 graduating class.
Meeting set---
Henry County Historical Society annual meeting and trustee election will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. Bloomfield Home Museum, 229 W. Clinton St., Napoleon.
Paulding County:
Meeting report---
The Western Buckeye Education Service Center’s governing board held its regular meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at its offices.
Among the items approved were the Opportunity Center calendar for 2023-24, Thomas Edison Pre-school calendar for 2023-24; a 2.5% pay raise for all WBESC personnel except substitutes for 2023-24; accepted resignations; approved a 2.5% pay increase for its superintendent and treasurer for 2023-24; a 10-year lease agreement with Bueter Properties, LLC, for office space at 835-837 N. Williams St., Paulding; and conducted an executive session to discuss employment, compensation and discipline of personnel, and to consider the purchase/sale of land.
Fulton County:
Board meeting---
The Archbold Local Schools Board of Education’s special meeting scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Monday has been cancelled. The regular board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the media room.
Trustees meeting---
The Northwest State Community College Board will meet in regular session Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Defiance College’s Serrick Campus Center in the Hubbard Meeting Room.
At 1 p.m. the board will have a training session with no audience participation and no action taken.
