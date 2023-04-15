Defiance County:
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., CIC Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30a.m., Senior Services Director Nick Wichman at 11 a.m. and the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m.
Road opening---
The Defiance County engineer’s office has announced that Arrowsmith Road, between Cicero and Lake roads, has been reopened after culvert work.
Broadband forum---
Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., will be the venue for a public forum on future broadband and technology investments.
The forums will be hosted by The Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Bowling Green State University Center for Regional Development and Broadband Ohio. Attendees are invited to share their experiences with and needs concerning getting connected to the digital world in northwest Ohio.
The following sessions are scheduled:
• 2-2:45 p.m., government entities and elected officials.
• 3-3:45 p.m., business and economic development leaders.
• 4-4:45 p.m., community groups and locals nonprofit organizations.
• 5:30-6:15 p.m., any other community members.
Library meeting---
Defiance Public Library’s finance committee will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 320 Fort St.
Meetings of the library system’s board and its committees are open to the public.
Planning agenda---
Defiance’s city planning commission will hold its monthly meeting Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The commission will consider zoning variance requests for an accessory structure proposed by Aaron Keller at 344 Northwood Drive and the size of signs at 651 Clinton St. (Dark Horse Social Club) by Riverview Land Management, LLC.
Bicentennial apparel---
The City of Defiance’s bicentennial apparel shop is now online at https://stores.higbea.com/defiancebicentennial2023/shop/home. The store will close on May 14 and the orders will be ready for pickup at Higbea Embroidery soon after.
Additional free and for-purchase commemorative items will be available at events on April 28 and then at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau office afterward.
Henry County:
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council is scheduled to consider six legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance approving replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances, a resolution authorizing the purchase of sodium chloride in cooperation with ODOT, a resolution related to the Ohio 108 (Scott Street) roundabout project and an ordinance modifying an agricultural district within the city.
Set for third readings are resolutions authorizing the expenditure of funds for roof replacement at the city’s wastewater treatment plant and approving a petition for special energy improvement projects.
New Assistant Fire Chief Jonah Stiriz also will be sworn in.
