Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter will provide his regular update at 10 a.m. before a public hearing is held at 10:30 a.m. on a proposed tire rate increase for the county landfill. A second required public hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m.
Commissioners also are scheduled to receive an update from the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m. and discuss preparations for the 2024 solar eclipse with EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse at 2 p.m.
Henry County:
Commissioners meet---
Henry County commissioners approved several resolutions during their Thursday meeting.
These allow 2023 county budget adjustments, agree to a 60/40 match for state capital budget funding going to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center, authorize 2023 TIRC enterprise zone agreements for businesses, permit out-of-county travel for Henry County Job and Family Services employees and authorize a custodial job description.
Commissioners also met in executive session to discuss complaints against a public employee, and took no action.
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider seven legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance supplementing the 2023 city budget, an ordinance allowing fund balance transfers, an ordinance authorizing appropriation transfers, a resolution related to the traffic roundabout project at Ohio 108 and U.S. 24, and a resolution permitting the expenditure of more than $50,000 for the roundabout project.
Set for second readings are resolutions authorizing the expenditure of funds for the replacement of roofs at the city wastewater plant buildings and approving the petition for special assessments for special energy projects.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.