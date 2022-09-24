The U.S. 24 eastbound ramps at U.S. 127 will close Monday for approximately seven days for pavement repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive Engineer Warren Schlatter’s update at 10 a.m.
Board meeting---
Defiance County’s land bank board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the county commissioners office, 500 Court St., second floor.
Paulding County:
Road closed---
Ohio 66, just south of the curve at roads 209 and T-75, will close Monday for approximately 21 days for a retaining wall repair, according to ODOT.
Young professionals---
The Young Professionals of Paulding County will hold an event from 6-7:30 p.m. at Hop’s Place in Antwerp, 518 Erie St.
Contact Kristen Schilt at office@pced.net to RSVP or visit Facebook for more details.
According to Paulding County’s economic development office, this is “a great opportunity to network and discuss current events in the county.”
Fulton County:
Board meeting---
Northwest State Community College board will hold a retreat at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. This is an open meeting that will be a work session. There will be no action taken during this session.
NAMI meeting---
NAMI Four County will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66, Archbold.
In keeping with the theme of Mental Illness Awareness Week, persons attending who have lived experience with a mental illness and their loved ones will be encouraged to share things they have learned over time.
Henry County:
Board meeting---
Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session Monday at 7 p.m. in the high school library.
