On March 7 at 10 a.m. and March 20 at 5 p.m., Dennis Myers, director of Early Intervention at the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities, will visit the Nellie Gary Reading Room at Defiance Public Library to discuss the board’s Early Intervention program.
Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) is partnering with The Ability Center to bring the DREAM (Disability Representation, Education, and Awareness in Media) Project to all Defiance County library locations. The Ability Center has donated its DREAM collection featuring 13 titles that will be on display and available for checkout at all three libraries beginning Wednesday to coincide with National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The new, inclusive titles are suitable for children from birth to 6th grade.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners will not hold their regular Monday meeting.
Their next session is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in the Hicksville Village Council room with general session.
Commissioners also plan to hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the EMA building in Brunersburg to provide Evansport sewer system customers with an update.
SWCD meeting---
Due to a schedule change, the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District board will hold a special meeting for general purposes at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Defiance County’s Evergreen Lane Office Complex, 06879 Evansport Road.
For additional information, contact the office at 419-782-1794.
SWCD report---
The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District has completed its 2022 fiscal report which is available at its office at 06879 Evansport Road, suite C.
Fulton County:
NWOESC meeting---
The NwOESC Records Commission Tuesday at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold.
The commission will meet after completion of the regular monthly board meeting scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Young Republicans---
A joint meeting of the Young Republicans of Defiance and Williams counties will be held at 5:30p.m. Thursday at JJ Winns Restaurant & Lounge in Montpelier. All are welcome to attend.
The Young Republicans is a national organization for ages 18-40. Jim Hoops is mentoring the Defiance Young Republicans. The current group is just getting off the ground and welcomes support and new faces.
For more on the Young Republicans national organization, visit www.yrnf.com.
