Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday session, receiving regular updates from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, and EMA Director, Julie Rittenhouse who discussed CORSA insurance renewal.
Commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., attend the annual snow plow inspection thereafter and receive a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m.
Henry County:
Commissioners meet---
Henry County commissioners held their regular Thursday meeting, focusing on budget meetings with several officials. Commissioners held a similar session Tuesday as they put together the county government’s 2023 budget.
Commissioners passed resolutions making county budget adjustments, approving an agreement with the EMA and LEPC for services in 2023 and final payment of $99,438.78 to Aero-Mark Company for 2022 pavement markings
CIC meeting---
The Henry County Community Improvement Corporation board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Hahn Center, 104 E. Washington St., suite 107, in Napoleon.
Holiday meal---
Senior citizen residents of the Patrick Henry Local School District are invited to the annual holiday meal on Dec. 8 at noon in the high school cafeteria. The menu includes entrée, veggies, fruit and dessert. Pie and other giveaways are also scheduled. Student entertainment follow the meal. There is no cost for the meal and entertainment. RSVP by Dec. 5 to the Patrick Henry Superintendent’s office at 419-274-4853.
