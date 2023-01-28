Defiance County:
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners will receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and Board of DD Superintendent Heidi Hall at 11 a.m.
Land bank---
Defiance County’s land bank will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the second floor conference room of the county commissioners office, 500 Court St.
Cop meeting---
Coffee with a Cop will be held at 9 a.m. on Feb. 23 at the Defiance County Senior Center, 140 E. Broadway Ave.
Free classes---
The Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission’s (NOCAC) Financial Opportunity Center is offering a series of free classes in 2023 in conjunction with Defiance Public Library.
All classes will take place in the Nellie Gary Reading Room at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., Defiance, from 2-3 p.m. The courses are geared to adults. No registration is required.
Classes are scheduled as follows-
• March 28: “Cybersecurity, Staying Safe in the Digital Age,” with Rachael Beardsley. This class looks at personal cybersecurity to keep safe from identity theft, scams and data breaches.
• April 25: “Budgeting: 50 Money Tips,” with Amy McMaster.
• May 23: “Digital Skills Needed for the Workplace,” with Joel Johnson. Johnson will discuss several applications and digital skills, including Microsoft Excel, Gmail, Zoom and more.
• June 27: “Emotional Bank,” with Kaylea Scott. Participants will examine emotional capacity in themselves and others.
Henry County:
GOP meeting---
The Henry County Republican Party Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Oakwood Plaza building, 1831 Oakwood Ave.
The only item of new business is interviews of a person or persons interested in serving on the central committee for Napoleon’s precinct 6.
Paulding County:
Tasting event---
The John Paulding Historical Society will hold its annual wine and cheese tasting fundraiser on Feb. 25.
Museum doors will open for the Vegas casino-themed event at 6 p.m. with a selection of delicious wines and cheeses at 7 p.m., plus door prizes, silent and Chinese auction, 50/50 drawing and more.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Guests must be age 21 years of age or older to attend.
Tickets are $25 per person or $285 for a table of 12 and may be purchased at Kauser Trucking in Paulding (419-399-4856), from Lois Beamer at 419-769-0661, or leave a message with John Paulding Historical Society at 419-399-3667.
The wine and cheese tasting is a major fundraiser for the historical society.
