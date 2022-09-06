Napoleon City Council will consider three legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for second readings are ordinances approving current June 2022 replacement pages for the city’s codified ordinances and amending threshold spending amounts requiring council’s approval.
Set for a third reading is an ordinance authorizing the Ohio Department of Transportation to perform necessary work within the city limits.
Defiance County:
Defiance City Council will receive an update on the city’s 200th anniversary plans next year and consider three agenda items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances allowing a contract with Penchura, LLC, for installation of playground equipment, approving an agreement with Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., for a tax incentive and applying for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant to assist with waterlines and resurfacing in the Darbyshire Drive area.
Earlier, council is scheduled to receive a presentation from a bicentennial committee through the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau to celebrate the city’s 200th anniversary in 2023 while Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer also will provide her monthly update.
