Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies will conduct a traffic enforcement Sept. 11-24 in various locations and at various times throughout the county. This enforcement focuses on distracted driving, safety belt, speed and impaired driving violations.
Sauder Village---
Sauder Village in Archbold will hold Apple Week from Sept. 14-17 featuring apple-themed recipes, hands-on apple activities, cider pressing and more. Sept. 17 also is Smithsonian Museum Day offering free admission to Museum Day ticket holders.
Defiance County:
Commissioners business---
Defiance County commissioners held their monthly meeting in the Hicksville Village Council chambers on Thursday. They met with Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones to discuss the village’s well construction and trail projects.
Commissioners will not meet Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, but will hold a special session at 9 a.m. Tuesday to approve vouchers and any other matters.
Ramp closure---
The U.S. 24 eastbound on and off ramps at Ohio 15/18 will close Monday for approximately seven days for repairs.
Putnam County:
Road closures---
U.S. 224 and Ohio 114 in Kalida will close Thursday-Sept. 11 for a village festival (Pioneer Days).
Henry County:
Crossing closure---
Ohio 108 in Holgate will close Tuesday for 14 days for a CSX Railroad crossing repair.
