Fulton County:
Family event---
Northwest State Community College will host “A Night Under the Stars” — a free, family event on Oct. 14, from 7:30-9 p.m. in the Archbold campus parking lot. This is an outdoor stargazing event so a rain date is set for Oct. 21. RSVP with family name, number attending and phone number to: summercamps@NorthwestState.edu. More information can be found at NorthwestState.edu/events.
Traffic results---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic enforcement Sept. 11-24 and made 39 stops with 12 citations issued. Citations were: speed, 9; OVI over 21, 1; no operator’s license, and marked lane violation, 1. Additionally, 28 warnings were issued.
Traffic enforcement---
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a “Homecoming Blitz” on Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8 in conjunction with football games and homecoming events. Deputies will work in various places throughout the county looking for impaired violations and violations related to impaired driving.
Defiance County:
Library plans---
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine plans to visit Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., between 2:30-3 p.m. Wednesday to read a book to children and talk about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. All are welcome.
Later Wednesday, Defiance Public Library’s board of trustees will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have no specific agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will be convened at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Council agenda---
Defiance City Council will consider nine legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances that would rezone property at 150 E. River Drive from B-2 central business district to B-2 commercial planned unit development overlay, approve a preliminary design for a residential development at 150 E. River Drive, amend ordinance 8373 regarding a design-build contract for a wetland on East River Drive, award a contract for the Maumee River bank stabilization and riparian restoration, provide for the issuance and sale of bonds of $1.305 million for sanitary and drainage facilities, and provide for the issuance and sale of bonds of $1.935 million for a Maumee River water line crossing near Preston Island.
Also set for first readings are resolutions which would authorize a foreclosure settlement at 894 Sunday St., accept the county budget commission’s alternate plan of apportionment of undivided local government funds, and accept the amounts and rates for existing property tax levies as determined by the budget commission
