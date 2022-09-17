Defiance County:
Ramp closure---
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that the U.S. 24 westbound ramp at Baltimore Road will close Monday for approximately seven days.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and Defiance County CIC Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m. before holding a public hearing on the CHIP program with Liz Keel of MVPO at 11 a.m., receive a legal recap with the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m. and received a community accelerator program presentation from Commissioner David Kern at 1:30 p.m.
Planning commission---
Defiance’s city planning commission will consider four zoning variance requests during its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The variances concern-
• accessory uses for 2.285 acres at 1901 Ayersville Ave. A 2,000 square-foot pole barn is proposed there.
• accessory use at 3 Zimmerman Court. A 1,500 square-foot garage is proposed.
• lot arrangements, frontage and lot dept at 26239 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road. The 3.601 acres there would be used for a “minor subdivision.”
• yard setback and minimum floor area at 935 Perry St. An addition to a dwelling is planned.
SWCD meeting---
The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the agency’s office on Evansport Road. For additional details call the SWCD office at 419-782-1794.
Budget meeting---
The Defiance County Budget Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the county auditor’s office, 500 Second St., suite 301.
Paulding County:
Museum raffle---
The John Paulding Historical Society is raffling two deluxe coach tickets for the sold out Tri-State Scenic Steam Excursion on Oct. 1.
The tickets were donated by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, whose historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765 will pull the excursion train. The Paulding museum owns 765’s original bell and whistle.
Raffle tickets will be available during the historical society’s 21st ATHS vintage truck show from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday during the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival at the county fairgrounds in Paulding.
Raffle tickets also will be sold while the museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will be announced at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20.
Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each or three tickets for $10. All proceeds will benefit the historical society.
Library meeting---
The executive committee of the Paulding County Carnegie Library’s board of trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room of the library in Paulding to discuss personnel matters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.