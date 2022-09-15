Defiance County:
Benefit slated---
A benefit to help defray medical costs for Tim Schortgen of Defiance is scheduled Saturday from 4-10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1760 Jefferson Ave.
The list of activities will include silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, live auctions with former radio personality Rick Small and raffles. Food and beverages will be available as well.
A local radio sports announcer, Schortgen has been dealing with a number of medical conditions, including viral meningitis and encephalitis.
Registration day---
Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) will join the Defiance County Board of Elections on Tuesday in promoting National Voter Registration Day.
Those eligible can get registration forms, update registrations or request absentee ballots at any DPLS location. Staff members are available to assist library patrons with the completion of forms.
Completed forms can be left with library staff for submission, mailed or placed in the dropbox outside the Defiance County Board of Elections, 1300 E. Second St., suite 103.
Free cookies will be available while supplies last on Tuesday at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St.
Civil service---
Defiance’s city civil service commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The agenda includes discussion on a wastewater plant operator position and police promotional testing.
