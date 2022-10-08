Defiance County:
Library meeting---
The Defiance Public Library’s board of trustees plans to meet at 4 p.m. on Oct. 18 to review September financials. Meetings of the board and its committees are open to the public.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Ron Cereghin, the county’s maintenance supervisor, at 10 a.m. and the county’s dog warden, Randy Vogel, at 10:30 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Retiree gathering---
The 34th annual Defiance Hospital Retiree Get Together will be held Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Defiance at Clinton and Arabella streets.
Handicap entrance and elevator are available.
Doors open at 11 a.m. with a soup and salad lunch provided and a meeting starting at noon. Attendees can bring their own lunch, and spouses are welcome.
RSVP to Marie at 419-439-3535 or Mary at 419-393-2431 or 419-956-7892.
PERI meeting---
The Public Employees Retirement Inc. (PERI) District One Chapter 30 will meet on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at Community Memorial Hospital, 208 Columbus St., Hicksville. Guest speaker will be Norm Warnet.
Revision board---
The Defiance County Board of Revision will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the county commissioners office, 500 Court St.
Paulding County:
Special meeting---
Paulding Village Council will meet in special session Tuesday at noon with one item on the agenda: to approve the FEMA floodplain ordinance.
Fulton County:
ADAMhs meeting---
The Four County ADAMhs Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the board office, T-761 Ohio 66, Archbold.
Appreciation Day---
Sauder Village will hold its Community Health Day/Fulton County Appreciation Day next Saturday (Oct. 15).
Health and safety professionals from throughout the region will be gathering at Sauder Village to offer informational displays, health screenings, door prizes and more. Representatives from the diabetes education, oncology, radiology, sleep lab, behavioral health and wound care departments at Fulton County Health Center will be on hand to share information throughout the day.
Fulton County law enforcement will be doing finger printing and drone demonstrations, and the Fulton County Fireman’s Association will have a variety of fire and rescue vehicles in the parking lot for guests to explore. Other community partners include Fairlawn Retirement Community, Fulton County Job and Family Services, University of Toledo Medical Center, Fulton County Safe Communities, and Operation Lifesaver.
To receive free admission to the event, all Fulton County residents should be prepared to present a driver’s license or other form of identification to verify Fulton County residency.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.