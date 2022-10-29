ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital is offering a discounted mammogram program that will provide screening mammograms to the uninsured and underinsured in the region during October, November and December. The patient pays a nominal $25, and the discounted mammogram fund of the PDRH Foundation will cover the remainder.
For more information call 419-783-6931.
Putnam County:
Home program
Putnam County Habitat for Humanity will accept applications for the organization’s new homeownership program. from Tuesday-Dec. 1 for a new home that will be built in Continental. Groundbreaking will take place in 2023.
Applications are available to download at www.putnamohhabitat.org. One can also be requested by calling 419-523-9621.
Fulton County:
NAMI meeting
Men’s mental health will be the focus of the Tuesday meeting of NAMI Four County.
The program will be presented by Carter Thomas, LISW-S, MSW, who has more than 20 years of experience as a behavioral health counselor in northwest Ohio. He is the founder and executive director of Good Company Christian Counseling.
His program will address the cultural impact of mental illness with males.
The program, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66, south of Archbold.
NAMI Four County holds monthly meetings on the first Tuesday that focus on different behavioral health topics. All NAMI meetings and programs are free and open to the public.
