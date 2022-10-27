Patrick Henry High School is hosting a lunch for local residents over 60 at noon on Nov. 3. Enter by the north entrance near the cafeteria. The food and fellowship are free.
Williams County:
Board meeting---
The Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation District’s board will meet at 9 a.m. on Nov. 8 at the Four County Juvenile Detention Center on Williams County Road 24.25. The meeting also be available online via GoToMeeting.
Defiance County:
Land bank---
Defiance County’s land bank board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the second floor conference room of the county commissioners offices, 500 Court St.
Fulton County:
Board meeting---
Four County Career Center held its October board of education meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Among some highlights were: a name change for the career technical program to “smart program to precision machinery and robotics;” acceptance of books from Peggy Rupp for the school library; updates on outside work for the Napoleon CBI program and junior carpentry; and resignation of English instructor, Chelsea Redfox, effective Nov. 4.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Traffic report---
Fulton County Sherriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforment that ran from Oct. 9-22. Deputies made 32 traffic stops and issued citations for speed violations. Six deputies also issued 28 warnings.
