Defiance City Council will consider one legislative item and three study topics during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The meeting will open with a presentation from by Renee Wank, Defiance City Schools elementary counselor, on the mentoring program before Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Fort Defiance Humane Society, discusses feral cats.
Michael Wahl, president of the Defiance City Schools board, will also make a presentation on the school’s proposed renewal levy on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The only legislative item that council will consider is an ordinance consenting to the inspection of a bridge within the city limits and pledging cooperation with the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Kevin Hancock of the county’s soil and water conservation office at 10 a.m.
Defiance County Family and Children First Coordinator Julie Voll at 10:30 a.m. before holding a meeting with Williams County commissioners at 11 a.m. to discuss a joint ditch project.
DPL meeting---
The Defiance Public Library board will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Sherwood Branch Library. Meetings of the board and its committees are open to the public.
